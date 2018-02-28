barrierefrei aufgerollt: Interview with Yetnebersh Nigussie

We interviewed Yetnebersh Nigussie, a disability rights advocate and lawyer from Ethiopia. It was a recorded video interview. The interview is now available in English.

The winner of the 2017 Right Livelihood Award gives BIZEPS a brief and exclusive glimpse at her life and her career. For a long time Yetnebersh Nigussie has been a fighter for the rights of people with disabilities.

She went blind at the age of 5. She started her activism at a very early age. Since school she worked in many different organisations, not only in her home country Ethiopia.

There she founded and led the Ethiopian National Disability Action Network. Since 2016 she is working for the Vienna based NGO „Light for the world“.

